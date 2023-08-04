AirBoss of America Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a report released on Monday, July 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of C$158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.75 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Pi Financial lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.75.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$16.50. The firm has a market cap of C$130.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -20.41%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

