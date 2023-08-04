AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 million. On average, analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIRS opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $508.18 million, a PE ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 2.07. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $11.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the third quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

