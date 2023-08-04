Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,686 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,491,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,333,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,662 shares in the last quarter. Polus Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,763,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,828,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,483 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $725.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.46. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $500.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.58 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 4th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Algoma Steel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.