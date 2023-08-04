Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

