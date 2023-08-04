Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.