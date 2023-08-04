Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

