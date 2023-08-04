Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

