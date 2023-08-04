Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.36. Altice USA shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 782,650 shares traded.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.42.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Stories

