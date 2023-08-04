Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens raised Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

