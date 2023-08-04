Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cohu were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in shares of Cohu by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 91,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Cohu by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 36,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Insider Activity at Cohu

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

