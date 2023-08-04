Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New Relic were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,552,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after buying an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 466,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after buying an additional 212,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 756,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,684,000 after buying an additional 195,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $224,665.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,416.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,063 shares of company stock valued at $28,408,639 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE NEWR opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

