Amalgamated Bank Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Up 0.8 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

