Amalgamated Bank Has $813,000 Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 61,086 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $193,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,704,136.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 990 shares in the company, valued at $193,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,100.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $4,930,476. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRTX

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $186.79 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.09 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.45 and a 200-day moving average of $203.88.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.43 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.