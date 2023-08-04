Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 214.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Kennedy-Wilson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.55%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

