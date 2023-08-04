Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of RB Global by 380.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of RB Global by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $72.73.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

