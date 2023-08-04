Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $128.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 306.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

