Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 66,196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 18,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,222,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 306.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.