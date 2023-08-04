Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 306.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

