Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,366,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,203,791 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Amazon.com worth $4,272,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 54,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 18,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 306.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.