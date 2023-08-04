Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 306.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

