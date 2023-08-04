Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Boosted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 114.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

