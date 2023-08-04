American Strategic Investment (NYC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect American Strategic Investment to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($4.43). American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 69.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. On average, analysts expect American Strategic Investment to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NYC opened at $7.65 on Friday. American Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Strategic Investment by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

