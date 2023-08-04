American Strategic Investment (NYC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect American Strategic Investment to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($4.43). American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 69.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. On average, analysts expect American Strategic Investment to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Strategic Investment Stock Up 3.4 %
NYSE NYC opened at $7.65 on Friday. American Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.19.
American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
