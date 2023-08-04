American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Woodmark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

American Woodmark Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.