Analysts Offer Predictions for Installed Building Products, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Installed Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBP. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IBP opened at $150.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.78. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $154.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $5,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 442,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

