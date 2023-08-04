Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Robert Half International (RHI)

Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2023 – Robert Half International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $76.00.

7/27/2023 – Robert Half International had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $63.00 to $53.00.

7/26/2023 – Robert Half International had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/26/2023 – Robert Half International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $82.00.

7/26/2023 – Robert Half International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $57.00.

7/24/2023 – Robert Half International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2023 – Robert Half International is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

