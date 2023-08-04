Analysts Set Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Target Price at $17.65

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.65.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Assicurazioni Generali
Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance
Assicurazioni Generali Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.4233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.