Analysts Set Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Target Price at $17.65

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.65.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.4233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

