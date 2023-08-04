Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $110.93 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.91.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.