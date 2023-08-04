Analyzing Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) and Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Better World Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $74.24 million 1.86 $1.08 million N/A N/A Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A

Better World Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Crimson Wine Group and Better World Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Better World Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 0.88% 0.33% 0.28% Better World Acquisition N/A -25.16% 2.05%

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; provides custom winemaking; and offers other non-wine products, such as merchandise. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. The company offers wines through wholesale distributor sales; retail channels, such as fine wine restaurants, hotels, specialty shops, supermarkets, and club stores; and directly to consumers, as well as through ecommerce sites and social media platforms in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

