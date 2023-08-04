Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.97

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$40.97 and last traded at C$41.82, with a volume of 505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.29.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AND shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.54.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.6252955 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total transaction of C$242,049.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
