Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.97

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$40.97 and last traded at C$41.82, with a volume of 505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AND shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$58.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$55.54.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$832.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.6252955 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.41, for a total transaction of C$242,049.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.