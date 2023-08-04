Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, June 26th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $624,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $633,950.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.92 and its 200-day moving average is $124.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.04.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

