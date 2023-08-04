Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.88.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.61 and a 200-day moving average of $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

