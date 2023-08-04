Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Stock Performance

Arbuthnot Banking Group stock opened at GBX 1,070 ($13.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £173.02 million, a PE ratio of 484.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.99. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 625 ($8.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,150 ($14.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 973.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 940.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbuthnot Banking Group

In other Arbuthnot Banking Group news, insider Andrew Salmon sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 935 ($12.00), for a total value of £19,335.80 ($24,824.50). Insiders own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

