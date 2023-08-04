Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up to $3.84

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $4.02. Ardelyx shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1,184,874 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $858 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $83,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,609 shares of company stock valued at $260,506 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 103.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 979,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 498,094 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 190.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,048,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 687,073 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 18.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

