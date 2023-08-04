Argonaut Gold (AR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Argonaut Gold to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

TSE AR opened at C$0.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$466.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

