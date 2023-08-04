Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $127.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average is $125.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

