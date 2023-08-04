Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Gap Up to $135.04

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.04, but opened at $140.00. Assurant shares last traded at $141.36, with a volume of 98,533 shares traded.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

