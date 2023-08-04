ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.14

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.14 and last traded at C$37.21, with a volume of 16731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on ACO.X. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ACO.X
ATCO Price Performance
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.