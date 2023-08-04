ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.14

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.14 and last traded at C$37.21, with a volume of 16731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.29.

Several research firms recently commented on ACO.X. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

