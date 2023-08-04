AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.75

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 533509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVDX

AvidXchange Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $219,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,947,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,739,966.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $89,990.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $219,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,739,966.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,112,374 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,485. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AvidXchange by 9.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AvidXchange by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AvidXchange by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AvidXchange by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in AvidXchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

