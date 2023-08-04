Aya Gold & Silver (AYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Aya Gold & Silver to post earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$14.12 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 0.2 %

AYA opened at C$8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$950.94 million, a P/E ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 1.18. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$6.59 and a 52 week high of C$11.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.94.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$99,475.00. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AYA

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.