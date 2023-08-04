Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider Sir Kevin Smith CBE Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) insider Sir Kevin Smith CBE acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £22,260 ($28,578.76).

BAB opened at GBX 373.80 ($4.80) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 312.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5,340.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAB shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.14) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 408.40 ($5.24).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

