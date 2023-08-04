BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.12) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.12) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,045.14 ($13.42).

LON BA opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 931.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 935.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

