Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

