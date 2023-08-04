Bausch Health Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 57,232 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 426% compared to the average volume of 10,873 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

NYSE BHC opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 198.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 954,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 634,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 610,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 254,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,138,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 45,768 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

