Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 133 ($1.71) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.33% from the company’s current price.

IP Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IP Group stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £592.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 50.20 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.14).

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

