Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $8.07. Berry shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 213,008 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.39 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 968,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,137 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Berry by 26.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,650,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 345,237 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Berry by 24.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Berry by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Berry during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $632.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

