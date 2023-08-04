Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ) Insider Jocelyn Bennett Sells 2,430,598 Shares

Besra Gold Inc. (ASX:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Jocelyn Bennett sold 2,430,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21), for a total value of A$751,054.78 ($504,063.61).

Besra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Get Besra Gold alerts:

Besra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Besra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, focuses on the exploration for, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 97.8% interest in the Bau gold project located in Sarawak, East Malaysia. Besra Gold Inc was incorporated in 1951 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Besra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Besra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.