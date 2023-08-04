Bioasis Technologies (BIOAF) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bioasis Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bioasis Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioasis Technologies N/A N/A -148.59% Bioasis Technologies Competitors -2.31% 18.78% -3.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bioasis Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioasis Technologies Competitors 49 519 934 53 2.64

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” companies have a potential upside of 3.80%. Given Bioasis Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioasis Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Bioasis Technologies has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioasis Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 3.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of shares of all “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Drugs, proprietaries, & sundries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioasis Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioasis Technologies $30,000.00 -$2.36 million -0.27 Bioasis Technologies Competitors $54.98 billion $579.22 million -66.76

Bioasis Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bioasis Technologies. Bioasis Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bioasis Technologies competitors beat Bioasis Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioasis Technologies Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's in-house development programs develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain metastases (xB3-001), glioblastoma (xB3-002), and neurodegenerative diseases (xB3-007). It has research collaborations with Aposense Limited to focus on the delivery of siRNA therapeutics for CNS disorders; Oxyrane UK Ltd. to focus on combining xB3 technology and Oxyrane's OxyCAT platform to deliver an undisclosed enhanced enzyme replacement therapy into the brain; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize novel products based on Bioasis' xB3 platform. The company also has a research collaboration and license agreement with Neuramedy Co Ltd. to research, develop, and commercialize an xB3TM version of its antibody, Tomaralimab. Bioasis Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.