BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.78

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 136745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,878,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 228,811 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

