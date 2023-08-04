BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of BioLife Solutions worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,029,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,080 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Stephens raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioLife Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 272,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,358.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 272,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,358.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and have sold 72,468 shares valued at $1,560,044. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.