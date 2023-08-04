Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $128.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 306.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

